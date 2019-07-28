Comparing of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 29 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.68 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for StoneCo Ltd. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Liquidity

StoneCo Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered StoneCo Ltd. and Castlight Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

StoneCo Ltd. has a -3.40% downside potential and an average price target of $33. Castlight Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 consensus price target and a 55.71% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Castlight Health Inc. looks more robust than StoneCo Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of StoneCo Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Castlight Health Inc.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.