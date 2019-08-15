Comparing of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 0.86 N/A 0.18 58.86

Table 1 demonstrates StoneCo Ltd. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCo Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. StoneCo Ltd. is currently more affordable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. Its rival Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. StoneCo Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

StoneCo Ltd. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

$33 is StoneCo Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.29%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.6 consensus target price and a 29.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both StoneCo Ltd. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. has stronger performance than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.