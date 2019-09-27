Comparing of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67 The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.62 661.03M 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Blackstone Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,319,157,852.72% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for StoneCastle Financial Corp. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average price target of $51.75, with potential upside of 3.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 13 of the 12 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.