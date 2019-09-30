Comparing of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67 The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.62 661.03M 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Blackstone Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us StoneCastle Financial Corp. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,315,744,426.75% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for StoneCastle Financial Corp. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $51.75, which is potential 3.05% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 13 of the 12 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.