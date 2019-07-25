Comparing of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Since StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.99 N/A 1.71 12.86 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.15 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for StoneCastle Financial Corp. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 19.23% and its average target price is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 46.22% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.