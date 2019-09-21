Comparing of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

We will be contrasting the differences between StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.36 N/A 1.71 12.67 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.40 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Insight Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Insight Select Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 42.51% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.