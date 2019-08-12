Comparing of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.13 N/A 1.71 12.67 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.64 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to StoneCastle Financial Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Federated Investors Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.74% and 91.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. was less bullish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 10 of the 10 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.