Comparing of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

We are comparing StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.00 N/A 1.71 12.86 Cannae Holdings Inc. 23 1.78 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than StoneCastle Financial Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

StoneCastle Financial Corp. and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.74% and 84.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year StoneCastle Financial Corp. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.