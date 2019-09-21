Comparing of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.71
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.19% and 24.55%. Insiders held 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
