Comparing of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.71 N/A 0.70 22.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.19% and 24.55%. Insiders held 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.