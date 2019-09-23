Comparing of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.01 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 demonstrates Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. About 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.