Comparing of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.40% 1.70% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. N/A 35 14.45 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.00 2.46

The potential upside of the peers is 7.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.