Comparing of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 W. R. Berkley Corporation 62 1.68 N/A 3.48 19.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stewart Information Services Corporation and W. R. Berkley Corporation. W. R. Berkley Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Stewart Information Services Corporation is currently more expensive than W. R. Berkley Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stewart Information Services Corporation and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Stewart Information Services Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stewart Information Services Corporation and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

W. R. Berkley Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 average target price and a -10.50% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stewart Information Services Corporation and W. R. Berkley Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 50.2% respectively. About 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend while W. R. Berkley Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats Stewart Information Services Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.