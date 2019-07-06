Comparing of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 43 0.51 N/A 1.88 22.92 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 89 1.76 N/A 6.78 13.64

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stewart Information Services Corporation and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Safety Insurance Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Stewart Information Services Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Stewart Information Services Corporation is presently more expensive than Safety Insurance Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stewart Information Services Corporation and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.2% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Stewart Information Services Corporation’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Safety Insurance Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stewart Information Services Corporation and Safety Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 83.7% respectively. 1.7% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 2.23% -2% -0.39% 2.89% 2.81% 4.15% Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.