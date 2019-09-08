Comparing of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.43 N/A 1.88 20.11 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.81

In table 1 we can see Stewart Information Services Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stewart Information Services Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.7% and 13.3%. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend while National General Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.