Comparing of Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) and Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) and Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) are two firms in the Heavy Construction that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Construction Company Inc. 13 0.33 N/A 0.89 14.05 Limbach Holdings Inc. 8 0.07 N/A 0.35 25.08

In table 1 we can see Sterling Construction Company Inc. and Limbach Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Limbach Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sterling Construction Company Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sterling Construction Company Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limbach Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) and Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 5.1% Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sterling Construction Company Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Limbach Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sterling Construction Company Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Limbach Holdings Inc. has 1.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sterling Construction Company Inc. and Limbach Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Limbach Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.25% and an $19 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sterling Construction Company Inc. and Limbach Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 34.4%. Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Limbach Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sterling Construction Company Inc. 0.32% -10.32% -7.74% -5.65% -4.43% 14.97% Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.23% -0.89% 0.11% 57.17% -20.71% 141.3%

For the past year Sterling Construction Company Inc. has weaker performance than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sterling Construction Company Inc. beats Limbach Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.