Comparing of STERIS plc (STE) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 138 4.69 N/A 3.56 41.84 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 55 3.53 N/A 1.17 54.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of STERIS plc and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to STERIS plc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. STERIS plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of STERIS plc and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that STERIS plc is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

STERIS plc has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for STERIS plc and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

STERIS plc has an average target price of $144, and a -0.35% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STERIS plc and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 84.1%. STERIS plc’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55%

For the past year STERIS plc has weaker performance than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors STERIS plc beats Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.