Comparing of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 113.61 N/A -3.04 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.5 which is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 100.97% at a $29 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.