Comparing of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.16 N/A -3.00 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.24 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 119.20% and an $29 average price target. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 118.49%. Based on the results shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.