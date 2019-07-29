Comparing of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|104.16
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.24
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Volatility & Risk
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 119.20% and an $29 average price target. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 118.49%. Based on the results shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-32.28%
|-21.9%
|-60.81%
|-63.91%
|-80.26%
|-55.42%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.