Comparing of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.57 N/A -3.04 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 220.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35. Competitively the consensus price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, which is potential 76.31% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 99.2%. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.