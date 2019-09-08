Comparing of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.76 N/A -3.04 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 163.88%. Competitively the average price target of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 232.23% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 50.1%. 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.