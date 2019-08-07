Comparing of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Since Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 134.83 N/A -3.04 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 89.05 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioPharmX Corporation has beta of 0.07 which is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.39% and an $29 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.7%. Comparatively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.