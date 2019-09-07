Comparing of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

We will be comparing the differences between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|26.76
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|3.77
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.27 beta means Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, and a 163.88% upside potential. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 377.71% and its average target price is $7.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
