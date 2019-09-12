Comparing of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.41 N/A 1.81 8.04 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.05 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.