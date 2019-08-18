Comparing of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.37 N/A 1.81 8.04 Moelis & Company 38 2.13 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Moelis & Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Moelis & Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Moelis & Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 11.54% at a $14.5 average target price. Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 average target price and a 36.19% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Moelis & Company is looking more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Moelis & Company

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Moelis & Company beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.