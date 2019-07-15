Comparing of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.76 N/A 1.64 8.61 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.58 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.69% and an $14.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Insight Select Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.