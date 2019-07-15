Comparing of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.76
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.58
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.69% and an $14.5 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Insight Select Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
