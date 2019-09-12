Comparing of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)

Both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.41 N/A 1.81 8.04 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.20 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 highlights Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.06% and 33.45%. 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation was less bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.