Comparing of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.42
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|139
|3.40
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 57.3% respectively. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 12.12% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.