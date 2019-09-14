Comparing of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.42 N/A 1.81 8.04 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.40 N/A 14.34 9.83

Demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.06% and 57.3% respectively. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 12.12% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.