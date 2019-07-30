Comparing of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.33 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc. has beta of 3.02 which is 202.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16 and 15.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 685.71% and its consensus price target is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 32.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. was less bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.