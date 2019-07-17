Comparing of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 497.29 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16 and 15.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.