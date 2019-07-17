Comparing of Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.13 0.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.04 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stein Mart Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -1.2% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -41.2% -9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Stein Mart Inc.’s current beta is -0.41 and it happens to be 141.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Destination Maternity Corporation on the other hand, has -0.03 beta which makes it 103.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stein Mart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Stein Mart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stein Mart Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 41.1% respectively. 4.5% are Stein Mart Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stein Mart Inc. 1.07% 1.28% -16.67% -52.74% -70.13% -11.21% Destination Maternity Corporation -6.94% -14.1% -34.53% -59.15% -24.44% -29.23%

For the past year Stein Mart Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Summary

Stein Mart Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.