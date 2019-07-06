Comparing of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.22 N/A -0.61 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 268.96 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 42.2% respectively. About 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has 3.36% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -4.28% weaker performance.

Summary

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.