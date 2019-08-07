Comparing of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.