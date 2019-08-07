Comparing of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.