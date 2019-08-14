Comparing of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 31.64% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.