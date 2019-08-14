Comparing of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 31.64% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.
