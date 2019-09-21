Comparing of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

This is a contrast between Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.20 N/A -0.61 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Its rival Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 35.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.