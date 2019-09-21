Comparing of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

This is a contrast between Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Demonstrates Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Its rival Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allegro Merger Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 35.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has weaker performance than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats Steel Partners Holdings L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.
