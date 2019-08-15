Comparing of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics Inc. 32 0.50 N/A 4.64 6.79 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.27 N/A 2.63 10.13

Table 1 demonstrates Steel Dynamics Inc. and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Steel Dynamics Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Steel Dynamics Inc. and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 32% 16.3% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Steel Dynamics Inc. are 4 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Steel Dynamics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc. and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$44 is Steel Dynamics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 65.91%. On the other hand, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 9.94% and its average target price is $25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Steel Dynamics Inc. is looking more favorable than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86% of Steel Dynamics Inc. shares and 90.8% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. shares. 4.7% are Steel Dynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Dynamics Inc. -1.53% 2.71% 0.06% -14.51% -33.75% 4.89% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57%

For the past year Steel Dynamics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Summary

Steel Dynamics Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other segments. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections. This segment serves construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube markets. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, management, marketing, brokerage, and consulting services related to the scrap industry. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel decks primarily for the non-residential construction industry. The Other segment offers pig and hot briquetted iron; and iron nugget products that are used in electric arc furnace steel mill production. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.