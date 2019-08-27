Comparing of StealthGas Inc. (GASS) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas Inc. 3 0.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.71 N/A 0.73 18.06

Table 1 demonstrates StealthGas Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us StealthGas Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.6% Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that StealthGas Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of StealthGas Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Ship Finance International Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

StealthGas Inc. and Ship Finance International Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ship Finance International Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Ship Finance International Limited is $13.5, which is potential -1.46% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.2% of StealthGas Inc. shares and 30.1% of Ship Finance International Limited shares. About 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StealthGas Inc. -11% 3.41% 6.43% 16.29% -2.67% 31.88% Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88%

For the past year StealthGas Inc. has stronger performance than Ship Finance International Limited

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats StealthGas Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.