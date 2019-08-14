Comparing of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.53 N/A -9.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Novavax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Novavax Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s upside potential is 120.40% at a $27.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -68.60% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.