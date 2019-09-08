Comparing of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.1. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 233.29%. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 104.78% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 53.6% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.