Comparing of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 62,255,466.05% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 375,665,157.65% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 359.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.