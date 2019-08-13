Comparing of State Street Corporation (STT) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Both State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 63 1.65 N/A 5.89 9.86 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates State Street Corporation and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.56% for State Street Corporation with consensus price target of $64.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year State Street Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.