Comparing of State Street Corporation (STT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street Corporation 60 1.95 N/A 5.89 9.86 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.14 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for State Street Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than State Street Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. State Street Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has State Street Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for State Street Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

State Street Corporation has a 2.01% upside potential and an average price target of $62.33. On the other hand, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 10.09% and its consensus price target is $30.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than State Street Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

State Street Corporation and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 0%. State Street Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year State Street Corporation had bearish trend while AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats State Street Corporation.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.