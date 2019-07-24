Comparing of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|22
|9.54
|N/A
|1.30
|17.37
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|-12.02
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.5%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$24.5 is Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.24%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Starwood Property Trust Inc.
|0.54%
|-0.35%
|2.22%
|2.36%
|4.6%
|14.31%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
