Comparing of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF)

Both Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust Inc. 22 9.54 N/A 1.30 17.37 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -12.02 N/A -1.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Starwood Property Trust Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24.5 is Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.54% -0.35% 2.22% 2.36% 4.6% 14.31% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.