Comparing of StarTek Inc. (SRT) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek Inc. 8 0.45 N/A -1.41 0.00 Viad Corp 59 1.09 N/A 1.78 34.85

Table 1 demonstrates StarTek Inc. and Viad Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5% Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

StarTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Viad Corp’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

StarTek Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Viad Corp which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. StarTek Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Viad Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both StarTek Inc. and Viad Corp are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 91% respectively. About 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Viad Corp has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19% Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24%

For the past year StarTek Inc. was less bullish than Viad Corp.

Summary

Viad Corp beats on 7 of the 8 factors StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.