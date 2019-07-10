Comparing of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.40 N/A 0.74 11.02 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.18 N/A 0.03 450.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 4.4% 2.2% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.8 beta means Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s volatility is 80.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s 1.49 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 30.23% upside potential and an average target price of $14. On the other hand, Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 7.53% and its consensus target price is $16. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is looking more favorable than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 44%. About 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% are Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -0.61% 2.37% 2.63% -22.13% -38.48% -10.28% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.91% -5.69% 13.02% -3.35% -19.5% 30.76%

For the past year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had bearish trend while Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Star Bulk Carriers Corp. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.