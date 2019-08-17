Comparing of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

We are contrasting Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.28 N/A 0.53 18.54 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -5.81 0.00

Demonstrates Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Performance Shipping Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Performance Shipping Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Performance Shipping Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Performance Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has an average price target of $14, and a 41.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 1.8% respectively. About 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Performance Shipping Inc.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Performance Shipping Inc.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.