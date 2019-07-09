Comparing of Stantec Inc. (STN) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Both Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 15.50 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stantec Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2%

Risk and Volatility

Stantec Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has a 2.87 beta which is 187.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. Its rival Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Stantec Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stantec Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65%

For the past year Stantec Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.