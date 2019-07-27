Comparing of Stantec Inc. (STN) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

As Business Services companies, Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85 Collectors Universe Inc. 18 3.03 N/A 0.94 22.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Collectors Universe Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Stantec Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stantec Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Volatility and Risk

Stantec Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Collectors Universe Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Stantec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Collectors Universe Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26% Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has weaker performance than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.