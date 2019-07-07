Comparing of Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

As Apparel Stores companies, Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.13 0.00 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.72 N/A 1.47 13.58

In table 1 we can see Stage Stores Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -10.4% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Stage Stores Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stage Stores Inc. are 2.8 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Stage Stores Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stage Stores Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.6, with potential upside of 49.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Stage Stores Inc. shares and 95.7% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares. 9.2% are Stage Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -0.93% -5.36% -39.43% -60.45% 43.24% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. has stronger performance than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.