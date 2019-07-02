Comparing of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 32 9.97 N/A 0.13 198.25 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 3 2.29 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.1 beta indicates that STAAR Surgical Company is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STAAR Surgical Company is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. STAAR Surgical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

STAAR Surgical Company and Alphatec Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is $4, which is potential -13.98% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STAAR Surgical Company and Alphatec Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 23.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares. Comparatively, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -8.5% -32.03% -32.03% -46.85% 5.62% -21.72% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 21.19% 72.43% 210.6% 57.38% 37.94% 104.8%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend while Alphatec Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alphatec Holdings Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.