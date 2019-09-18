Comparing of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.71 N/A 3.09 12.33 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 2.82 N/A 2.33 13.41

Demonstrates S&T Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. S&T Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wellesley Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.64 beta indicates that S&T Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 7.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Wellesley Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.